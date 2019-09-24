Could Sony have been planning a big MediEvil-related surprise for today’s State of Play? It definitely seems possible. Unfortunately, if so, the surprise is pretty much ruined. For a very brief period of time, a demo for the MediEvil remake was available to download on the Japanese PlayStation Store. Sony has since removed all traces of it. However, eagle-eyed fans caught wind of the demo’s existence before it was too late. This apparent mistake leads many to believe the demo will launch during or after this afternoon’s State of Play broadcast.

On the PS4 subreddit, user nolifebr posted a link to the MediEvil demo’s page on the Japanese storefront. Unsurprisingly, the page is now listed as “not found.” While there is no way to confirm the company’s true intentions, the timing of these strange series is suspect. Hopefully, a MediEvil demo will be a “surprise” announcement during today’s State of Play.

Should that occur, it will not be the only talk of the town after all is said and done. Apparently, Sony has plenty up its sleeve, including new game reveals, updates, content from the first party, and much more. The Last of Us Part II is already confirmed to appear during the upcoming 20-minute show. Meanwhile, speculation suggests the next Batman game from WB Games Montréal may finally see the light of day. If all of the above is indeed packed into the brief broadcast, this State of Play will likely be one for the history books. Still, perhaps it’s best to keep expectations low, though.

Today’s State of Play broadcast is set to go live at 1 pm PST. Sir Daniel Fortesque will mount his return next month when MediEvil’s remake comes to the PS4 on October 25th.

