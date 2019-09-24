The PlayStation Plus titles for the upcoming month are usually revealed on the Wednesday preceding the first Tuesday of the month, which means we’d normally be looking forward to learning about the October 2019 PlayStation Plus lineup tomorrow. However, Sony took a few minutes in today’s State of Play broadcast to give an early announcement on the two home runs headed to PS Plus next month.

First up, MLB The Show 19, Sony’s PlayStation-exclusive baseball title (and widely though to be one of the best sports games out there) will be hitting the service, free for all subscribers. No, we’re not getting something from last year or a few years old as a throwaway inclusion. That’s this year’s MLB The Show title.

Second, pairing well with the announcement of The Last of Us Part II’s release date, The Last of Us Remastered on PS4 will be free for the month of October as long as you subscribe to PS Plus. At this point, The Last of Us Remastered is a few years old and I’d be surprised if there are many people left that still need to play it (seriously, no excuses now! What are you waiting for? Oh… October 1. Right. Carry on), but it’s a great way for Sony and Naughty Dog to set players up for the sequel. Whether you’ve played it or not, they want to make sure that everyone’s on even footing with the first game before heading into what comes next.

Sony continues a trend of adding big games to PlayStation Plus, either newer releases or exclusives (or in the case of this month, both!). After dropping PS3 and Vita earlier this year, the company faced a lot of criticism from players who didn’t feel that the monthly lineup warranted the cost of the subscription (though Plus does include multiple other benefits as well).

These two PlayStation exclusive titles will replace the September 2019 games, Batman Arkham Origins and Darksiders III. These games will be available for you to add to your library until October 1, 2019, when they will be swapped out for MLB The Show 19 and The Last of Us Remastered. Remember that as long as the games are added to your library, you can download and play them anytime if you are still subscribed to PS Plus.