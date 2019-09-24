PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 24, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

Adventure Time and DreamWorks Dragons ($59.49)

Arcade Archives TIME TUNNEL ($7.99)

Ben 10 and Crayola Scoot ($39.99)

Color Slayer ($1.99)

CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS ($39.99)

CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS WITH SEASON PASS ($44.99)

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) ($59.99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)($69.99)

Dreaming Canvas ($5.99)

DreamWorks Dragons and Crayola Scoot ($58.49)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition ($79.99/EA Access $71.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition ($99.99/EA Access $89.99)

Hebroxia ($7.99)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard and Crayola Scoot ($48.49)

Inferno 2 ($4.49)

Lost Castle ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

Mutazione ($17.99)

Niffelheim ($14.99)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered ($49.99)

Overland ($24.99)

Paw Patrol: On a Roll and Crayola Scoot ($57.99)

Sayonara Wild Hearts ($12.99)

STAR WARS: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast ($9.99)

The Sojourn ($24.99)

The Surge 2 ($59.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Open Beta (Free)

Truck Driver ($39.99/PS+ $35.99)

PS Vita Games

Color Slayer ($1.99)

Hebroxia ($7.99)

