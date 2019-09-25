DayZ survivors have spent five years exploring every nook and cranny in the game’s Chernarus map. Soon it will be time for change, with a different region to explore and new threats to go up against. All of this will arrive in the form of the Livonia map. Currently, this new DayZ content lacks a firm release date, but it’s slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One “soon,” alongside the 1.06 update. Also worthy of note is that this map will release as paid DLC, though details concerning the price remain under wraps.

Behaviour Interactive’s Livonia map announcement also came with a quick look at the region. Check out the trailer:

Spanning 163 square kilometers and based on the expansion map for Arma 3 Contact, Livonia will serve as DayZ’s second official map. According to the developer, this new region presents a world “scarred by the consequences of the virus.” While exploring within it, players will encounter vast areas of greenery, lakes, rivers, and forested zones. Apparently, Livonia will also be optimal for resource scavenging, base-building, and hunting. In addition, survivors should probably keep an eye out for “unwanted presences” whenever this bit of content goes live.

Not everything coming with the Livonia map will be “good,” however. A new threat roams about the map’s forests as well: bears. They aren’t friendly and are bound to prove challenging for anyone who’s not prepared to take them on. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will represent another threat that players must be have a good handle on when trying to survive.

Even the game’s most ardent fans seem divided about the map’s announcement. On Reddit and in the official DayZ forums, quite a few players are lamenting Livonia’s impending arrival. To some, this new region doesn’t seem to offer anything not already accessible on Chernarus (or in Arma 3). Others have shared concerns about whether the content will be worthy of a premium price tag.

[Source: Behaviour Interactive via PC Gamer]