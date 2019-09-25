Multiplayer has finally made its way to Stardew Valley in update 1.3 on PS4. Xbox One players will have to wait a little while longer, as the update failed certification on that platform (again). Thankfully, update 1.3 is live on PS4 and it introduces a host of new features like various language options, a slew of bug fixes, and a lot more, including that aforementioned multiplayer addition.

You can check out a tweet from Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe below:

Hi everyone… good news and bad, the PS4 MP update is going live as we speak, it should be available in a half hour. XBOX, however, has failed cert again. Normally I’d wait to release simultaneously, but considering the circumstances I’ve decided to launch on PS4 immediately — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 24, 2019

Here’s the full breakdown of patch notes for Stardew Valley’s PS4 update:

Stardew Valley Update Patch Notes

New content

• Added French, Korean, Italian, Hungarian, and Turkish language support

• Added multiplayer. This includes chat with custom emotes, and new Cabin buildings.

• Added Night Market event.

• Added Community Upgrade to Carpenter’s Shop.

• Added buildable shipping bins to Carpenter’s Shop.

• Added Abigail encounter at level 20 in the mines.

• Added new heart events for Jas, Linus, Pam, Vincent, and Willy.

• Added new heart events when player has given a bouquet to all bachelors or bachelorettes.

• Added rare treasure chest rooms in Skull Cavern.

• Added new monsters in the Skull Cavern: Carbon Ghost, Iridium Bat, and Iridium Crab.

• Added Secret Notes and related quests.

• Added new items: Auto-Grabber, Cactus Seeds, Garden Pot, Wood Sign and Stone Sign, Solid Gold Lewis statue, Pearl, Wedding Ring, new paintings, and decorative items sold at shops and festivals throughout the year.

• Added Bear’s Knowledge, Special Charm, Spring Onion Mastery.

• Added Statue Of Uncertainty to change professions.

• Added different stationery for letters from Sandy and the Wizard.

• Added horse hats.

• Added a new Credits menu to replace the “About” menu on the title screen, and removed the /credits chat command.

Balance changes

• Increased purchase price of wood, stone, ores, and coal in the year 2+. The gold received for selling them is unchanged.

• Reduced price of Tub o’ Flowers from 1000g to 250g, and recipe from 2000g to 1000g.

• Breaking small tree stumps now provides +1 foraging XP.

• Once the player reaches the mine bottom…

• prismatic shards and diamonds may rarely drop from any monster;

• gems and purple mushrooms may be found when searching trash bins;

• gems and purple mushrooms may be requested in NPC quests;

• some monsters will be stronger.

Other changes

• Once the player reaches the mine bottom, the Dwarf will attend weddings.

• Golden Pumpkin is now a universal love (instead of universal hate).

• Tweaked several seed packet sprites.

• Tweaked Mr. Qi dialogue portrait.

• You can now add Mayor Lewis’ shorts to the Luau soup.

• You can now put Fire Quartz in the Furnace to produce Refined Quartz.

• You can now refill a Watering Can at the kitchen sink.

• Fireplaces are now furniture, so you can move them around and buy different fireplaces.

• Fruit Trees cannot be planted on top of decorations in the Greenhouse border, or in the corners of the Greenhouse.

• Improved Chinese translations.

• Improved some item descriptions.

• Improved performance in locations with lots of light sources (e.g. torches).

• Improved performance on farms with lots of animals

Bug fixes

• Fixed item spawn codes allowed in character names.

• Fixed crops harvested with a scythe not giving XP.

• Fixed bee houses always giving wild honey when used on custom farms.

• Fixed seeds planted out of season disappearing.

• Fixed player collapse being cancelled when they open the journal.

• Fixed animal mood & happiness bugs.

• Fixed crystalarium item swap exploit.

• Fixed furniture being usable to complete bundles.

• Fixed some recipes allowing Milk, but not Large Milk.

• Fixed crash that occurred after 596 hours of gameplay.

• Fixed staircase being spawned on mine level 120 when a placed object is destroyed.

• Several grammar/spelling fixes.

• Fixed Wheat Seeds and Bok Choy Seeds descriptions in Brazilian-Portugese.

• Fixed spring sign on bathhouse in Chinese.

• Fixed save files potentially getting overwritten if you start a new file after using exit to title.

• Fixed bug preventing buildings from being placed where there would be a path/flooring tile in front of the door.

• Fixed music not playing at the Luau festival and in town.

• Fixed clients occasionally crashing in rainy weather.

• Fixed the load menu showing ‘no saved games’ while searching for files.

• Fixed crash that occurred if you collided with a monster on the first frame you entered a new location.

• Fixed furniture rotation graphical glitch.

• Fixed a German localisation issue with ‘%Farm’ appearing in text instead of the farm’s name.

• Fixed slimes not pouncing correctly.

• Fixed an audio-related crash often caused when using bombs.

• Fixed Junimos dropping crops on the floor instead of collecting them.

• Fixed NPCs walking through the saloon doors.

• Fixed eye color being reset to brown after reloading.

• Fixed inability to use rod / slingshot in festival minigames.

• Fixed the title menu back button being hidden behind submenus.

• Fixed inability to move after receiving a gift at the Feast of the Winter Star.

• Fixed crash when saving after the game adds Lewis’s shorts to Marnie’s house.

• Fixed crash viewing the map when another player is in certain events.

• Fixed “double sound” when using singing stone.

• Fixed a Geneva Convention violation (by replacing red crosses in graphics).

• Fixed the potential for overnight events to cancel or skip a wedding event.

• Fixed the inability to place donated items on the bottom two rows of the museum.

• Fixed farmhands being unable to pick up items they dropped in festivals.

• Fixed Pam’s upgraded house interior event not happening.

• Fixed softlock caused by mistaken ability to use daggers during events.

• Fixed softlock when you play the Journey of the Prairie King past 2am.

• Fixed duplicate songs in the jukebox.

• Fixed bug where music doesn’t correctly play in the morning.

• Fixed bug where giving a gift to an NPC caused the gift action to happen twice in rapid succession.

• Fixed furniture rotation bug for “stools”.

• Fixed Junimos not disappearing after the final goodbye.

