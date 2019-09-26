There’s still a little over a month left to go before Death Stranding lands on store shelves. The team at Kojima Productions is celebrating a milestone that will likely ensure the release date remains intact. Death Stranding has officially gone gold, meaning production is complete (for the most part) and ready for manufacturing. Hideo Kojima shared the news on his Twitter profile, alongside images of the gold master disc and a very happy Kojima Productions development team.

Check out Kojima’s post in the following tweet:

Got the gold master https://t.co/bCaXp4T43l’s been 3years9m since the studio’s https://t.co/LWCSa0VDGq to mark the 1st step as the new Kojima Productions.Thanks to Sony,Guerrilla,cast members,musicians,artists, staff & fans for supporting us from the start & for all the way thru! pic.twitter.com/LZMlzG7lex — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 26, 2019

The Death Stranding crew isn’t the only one raising their glasses to a job well done. All the way from Amsterdam, Guerrilla Games joined in on the celebration, too. Kojima Productions reached out to the Horizon Zero Dawn studio, offering thanks for the support and use of the Decima Engine.

Reported we made gold to Guerilla, who provided their life value game engine to us when I had nothing back then. Can’t thank them enough! Reconfirming the connection between Amsterdam and Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/nSBuhQRJ0w — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 26, 2019

Hermen Hulst, Guerrilla’s Managing Director and Co-Founder, shared a post of his own, to congratulate Kojima Productions.

Hideo and Kojima Productions addressing team Guerrilla to express their gratitude for the use of the Decima engine. And to celebrate Master approval on #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/XjYUQSqsau — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) September 26, 2019

This has been a big week for Death Stranding. In addition to the game’s going gold, Sony unveiled a limited edition PS4 Pro, specially designed with Kojima’s latest in mind. The bundle, which is currently available to preorder, features an orange translucent DualShock 4, inspired by BB’s Pod.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter]