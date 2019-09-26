In news that will likely not surprise anyone, it’s been confirmed Death Stranding’s multiplayer elements will not require a PS Plus subscription. This detail comes by way of the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS Pro listing on UK’s GAME website, originally spotted by MP1st. The packaging features a small yellow tag at the bottom, alerting potential buyers of the PS Plus program and its requirement for online games. However, the note makes it explicitly clear that Death Stranding’s online capabilities do not necessitate such an investment.

See an image of the GAME packaging for the Limited Edition PS4 Pro below:

Given the nature of Death Stranding’s online options, a PS Plus subscription probably would not make much sense. As far as anyone knows, the multiplayer will only be present in an asynchronous fashion. For instance, players will have the option to leave objects and notes in the open-world for others to stumble across. In turn, players who find these abandoned objects and such can leave a “like,” similar to interactions on social media platforms.

During Tokyo Game Show 2019 a few weeks ago, Kojima showed off some of Death Stranding’s online functions. A player leaving a “like” on a ladder that had been left by another constitutes one notable example.

Death Stranding has just gone gold, meaning the game is set to meet its upcoming November 8th release date on the PlayStation 4. Fans interested in purchasing the game’s Limited Edition PS4 Pro may want to act fast, preorders are already live online and at retail.

[Source: GAME via MP1st]