Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s open beta was meant to go live on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today. However, the team at Ubisoft Paris has announced a minor setback, resulting in the beta’s delay. It seems the delay will be a temporary one, as developers work on a way to iron out connection issues and other infrastructure troubles. For now, it’s unknown when things will get back on schedule, but Ghost Recon’s Twitter account is actively keeping fans updated.

News on the matter went live a couple of hours ago on the aforementioned social media space. See the tweet below:

Ghosts, in order to guarantee a smooth experience for all players we need to finalize the preparation of our infrastructure before we can open the servers to everyone. We apologize for the delay and will post an update ASAP. — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) September 26, 2019

In a recent follow-up post, the account noted the studio is hard at work on an issue “impacting connection.” Again, it remains unclear as to how long the open beta period will be held back. Moreover, at the time of writing, Ubisoft has yet to reveal how this will affect the beta in the long run. Might the beta period receive an extension due to the delay? Should that not be the case, expect Breakpoint’s beta to come to an end on September 30th.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next week on October 4th. Of course, the game’s launch isn’t the be all end all. Ubisoft previously outlined plans for Year 1 of post-launch content, which will include Raids, additional classes, and much more. Additionally, in the days following Breakpoint’s launch, Future Press will release a 358-page reference book. Preorders for it have already gone live.

