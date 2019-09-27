A new version of Gran Turismo Sport, called Gran Turismo Sport Spec II, will be arriving on October 4, 2019. It will shove most of the game’s content into one convenient package. You’ll get the 1.39 version of the game on disc with nearly 300 cars, 75 circuits, and some extra in-game goodies. Spec II may be great for those who have slow internet (or no internet at all), since most of its content is available on disc. Alternatively, Spec II will be available digitally as well. It will cost around ¥2,900 ($30.00).

Those who purchase Spec II will be rewarded with 2.5 million credits, along with 10 Gr.3 cars. You can find those listed below:

Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3

Chevrolet Corvette C7 Gr.3

Lexus RC F GT3 (Emil Frey Racing)

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT3 (AMG-Team HTP-Motorsport)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.3

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport

Porsche 911 RSR (991)

Renault Sport R.S.01 GT3

Subaru WRX Gr.3

Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)

It’s important to note that Spec II doesn’t contain 100% of GT Sport’s content, as it’s missing a handful of cars and updates. But for the most part, this should be a great way to get started with the game. (Especially when you consider the extra credits you get right away.) Also, a new PlayStation Hits version of the base game will be arriving the same day on October 4th, for $19.99.

Looking ahead, developer Polyphony Digital is already planning the next entry in the Gran Turismo series, which we might see more of when the next generation of consoles roles around.

For now, you can enjoy GT Sport in this all new version for only $30.00. Will you be checking it out? Let us know!

[Source: GTPlanet]