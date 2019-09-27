A new Weekend Flash Sale has gone live on the PlayStation Store, with limited time deals set to last until September 30th at 8:00am PST. Over 50 items are on sale, ranging from AAA experiences to those from indie developers. Quite a few of the discounted offerings hit store shelves just this year.

Want to explore the supernatural mysteries of Remedy’s Control, which launched last month? You can do so at a 20 percent discount. World War Z’s 40 percent discount seems a steal, especially since developer Saber Interactive continues to update the game with new content. In fact, a free update in the near future will add in Horde Mode and cross-play support. Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s price has also dropped considerably for the PSN Flash Sale. The latest entry from the Bethesda franchise released earlier this summer in July.

Below is a comprehensive list of everything the latest PSN Flash Sale has to offer:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Sale Price — $7.49)

BOXVR (Sale Price — $20.99)

Car Mechanic Simulator (Sale Price — $22.49)

Control (Sale Price — $47.99)

Control Digital Deluxe Edition (Sale Price — $63.99)

Control Season Pass (Sale Price — $19.99)

Desert Child (Sale Price — $7.79)

Dick Wilde (Sale Price — $7.49)

DiRT 4 (Sale Price — $11.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Sale Price — $23.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe (Sale Price — $31.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Super Deluxe Edition (Sale Price — $59.99)

DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE (Sale Price — $9.99)

ELEX (Sale Price — $17.99)

Etherborn (Sale Price — $12.74)

F1 2018 (Sale Price — $11.99)

F1 2019 (Sale Price — $35.99)

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost (Sale Price — $41.99)

Fade to Silence (Sale Price — $29.99)

Farming Simulator 19 (Sale Price — $37.49)

Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack (Sale Price — $6.69)

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition (Sale Price — $60.29)

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass (Sale Price — $33.49)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Sale Price — $19.49)

Fishing Sim World: Lago del mundo (Sale Price — $7.69)

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition (Sale Price — $18.74)

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack (Sale Price — $11.24)

Ghost Giant (Sale Price — $18.74)

Golem Gates (Sale Price — $8.49)

Jupiter & Mars (Sale Price — $18.74)

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (Sale Price — $6.99)

Pool Nation (Sale Price — $13.99)

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Sale Price — $8.99)

Rise of Insanity (Sale Price — $9.09)

Royal Roads (Sale Price — $6.99)

Shakedown: Hawaii (Sale Price: $14.99)

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (Sale Price — $17.49)

Snooker Nation Championship (Sale Price — $6.59)

Songbird Symphony (Sale Price — $12.74)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (Sale Price — $9.99)

Super Blood Hockey (Sale Price — $5.09)

Team Sonic Racing (Sale Price — $19.99)

Telefrag VR (Sale Price — $18.74)

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle (Sale Price — $37.49)

Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition (Sale Price — $34.99)

Train Sim World: Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On (Sale Price — $14.99)

Train Sim World: DB BR 182 (Sale Price — $14.99)

Trüberbrook (Sale Price — $20.99)

Verlet Swing (Sale Price — $5.09)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (Sale Price — $29.99)

World War Z (Sale Price — $23.99)

This PSN Flash Sale is currently live on the PlayStation Store, and will end in a few days on September 30th.

[Source: PlayStation Store]