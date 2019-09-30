With over 10 entries spanning 12 years (along with multiple spin-offs and additional media), it’s no surprise that Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s best-selling franchise of all time. The Assassin’s Creed series has sold over 140 million copies since its release in 2007, across multiple generations of consoles. Its most recent entry, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, was tremendously well-received, garnering much praise from critics and fans alike.

Additionally, the Just Dance and Far Cry series have both done extremely well, selling 70 million and 50 million copies each, respectively.

While 2019 won’t see a new entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, reports say the next entry, set to release in 2020, will focus on vikings. This hasn’t been officially confirmed by Ubisoft, but all signs point to the next game taking place in a Norse region during viking times. Since the release of Origins in 2017, the Assassin’s Creed series has spun into a full-blown RPG, leaving behind much of the stealth and linear elements of the original games.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that we’ll continue to see those large-scale RPG elements in future Assassin’s Creed games, noting that many players spend lots of time in these huge expansive worlds.

We’ll have to wait and see what Assassin’s Creed will look like when the next one rolls around. What do you make of these massive sales numbers? Are they surprising? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter via Dualshockers]