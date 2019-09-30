Unsurprisingly, FIFA 20 had a very successful launch in the UK, topping the charts for the week ending in September 28, 2019. Interestingly, the annual soccer title saw a drop in physical sales by 7% compared to FIFA 19. And in the UK, the PS4 version of FIFA 20 accounted for 61% of the game’s total sales, with Xbox One seeing 38% and the Nintendo Switch version only accounting for 1% of the game’s total sales.

Aside from FIFA 20, Borderlands 3 enjoyed robust sales, even with a 45% decline when compared to the previous week. Much of these sales were digital – in fact, worldwide, over 70% of Borderlands 3 sales were digital across all platforms, breaking a series record.

In the UK, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 jumped 53% in sales thanks to an Xbox One hardware bundle. Similarly, Gears 5 also saw a 70% sales increase due to an Xbox One bundle, as well. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled also benefited from a retail sale in the UK and enjoyed a 74% sales increase.

One of the year’s biggest takeaways in the UK sales charts is the rapid decline in physical sales. Year-to-date, physical sales are down 15.5%, with similar stats in other territories. We are slowly approaching the world of an all-digital future.

Here is the full list of best-selling games in the UK for the week ending in September 28, 2019.

FIFA 20 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Borderlands 3 Gears 5 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Sea of Thieves Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Minecraft: Xbox Edition Forza Horizon 3

What do you make of the list? Do you see any surprises? Let us know!

[Source: Games Industry]