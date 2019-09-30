Rejoice, My Hero Academia fans! A sequel to last year’s My Hero One’s Justice is already in the works, and its release isn’t too far off. Aptly titled My Hero One’s Justice 2, the follow-up will on an unspecified date in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment just announced the news alongside a very brief teaser trailer. For a hint of what to expect from the franchise’s next game, check out the following video:

For now, specific details about My Hero One’s Justice 2 remain scarce. However, in a press release, Bandai Namco has promised a “huge roster.” From it, players will get to create teams of three fighters, then use their selection of heroes and villains to combat opposing teams. More information should surface soon.

Though it currently remains unclear as to when exactly My Hero One’s Justice 2 will land in stores, some members of the public can get their hands on it in the coming days. During New York Comic Con 2019, the Bandai Namco booth (Booth #515) will host a demo version of the title. Therefore, NYCC attendees will be among the first to experience the sequel. The convention begins later this week on October 3rd, and will come to an end this weekend on October 6th.

The first My Hero One’s Justice outing launched in October 2018 to middling reviews. Many were quite favorable, though, including the one from PSLS. Our review of the fighting game awarded it an 8 out of 10, primarily applauding the stunning visuals and combat mechanics.

[Source: Bandai Namco Enteratinment via Gamasutra]