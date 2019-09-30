Bungie has gone through a lot of changes within the past couple years, with the most notable being with the company’s split from behemoth publisher Activision. Since then, Bungie has been reestablishing itself as an independent developer. Interestingly, it plans to release at least one non-Destiny related IP by the year 2025. This, the company’s CEO Pete Parsons says, is an effort to “become a multi-franchise entertainment company.”

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome after becoming independent is the lack of consistent funding. Parsons said:

You think this is going to be a really big stressor, but it’s become a really bright shining spot on our ability to bring products to the marketplace and customers. Our vision ultimately through 2025 is to become one of the world’s best entertainment companies.

Part of the company’s plan is to implement major changes to Destiny. Now that Bungie is independent, it has more freedom with its release schedule, as well as how the game is presented. Parson explains:

One, is we need to begin transforming Destiny. The Destiny that we really believe in, like, the thing we think Destiny needs to become. I think you’ve seen it in the vid doc, like, the single evolving world, we needed to focus on that. So, by 2025 we have a pretty specific path to make sure we transform Destiny and that we have other franchises within the marketplace.

While Bungie didn’t specifically suggest what kind of game we can look forward to in the coming years, it did mention that it wants to develop “franchises.” So perhaps this means we can expect a deep world that can span multiple games, much like Destiny.

What would you like to see from Bungie and Destiny? Let us know!

