Assassin’s Creed’s Odyssey’s first year anniversary is nearly upon us. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Ubisoft has prepared a special anniversary event for fans, which kicks off today and will run throughout into the month of November. In essence, players now have a chance to hunt down previous Epic Encounters, namely Epic Mercenaries and Ships. Each day this month, one of the past mercenaries or ships will be on the loose in Odyssey, allowing fans to “fill up those collections.” That’s not all, though. October will also see the game’s final title update, 1.5.1, go live.

The special anniversary event will feature a total of 175 Epic Encounters. Damais the Not-So-Indifferent serves as the last of the bunch, as it’s slated to arrive on Monday, November 4th. To offer players extra rewards, Ubisoft increased the Orichalcum earnings per Epic Encounter. Therefore, in completing an Epic Ship or Mercenary, players should expect to receive 15 Orichalcum. This translates to 105 Orichalcum per week, opposed to the typical 40. Once the anniversary event concludes on November 4th, the Epic Encounters will resume their weekly scheduling.

The very flamboyant Melaina Mount (pictured in the feature image) serves as another piece of anniversary content. Its namesake comes from the nymph Melaina, and it has a lovely design, courtesy of bright purple wings and hooves. For now, the Melaina Mount lacks a release date, but will come to AC Odyssey’s in-game store at the end of October.

As for Patch v1.5.1, Odyssey’s last title update, it, too, lacks a launch day. However, it is slated to hit sometime later in the month. As usual, the update will address bug fixes and other tweaks. Ubisoft plans to unveil additional details about the patch in the weeks ahead.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Ubisoft]