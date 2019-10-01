When Sony unveiled the MediEvil remake’s launch date earlier this year, the announcement came with details about a Digital Deluxe Edition. One digital offering included in this particular edition is a PlayStation 4 Dynamic Theme. However, at the time, the theme’s design remained under wraps. Now the MediEvil theme has received a showing in video form, courtesy of the PlayStation Twitter account. Fans anticipating a theme that highlights the game’s gothic setting and charming humor are in for a treat.

Unearth MediEvil’s Digital Deluxe Edition this October to get a slew of extra goodies, including this new PS4 Dynamic Theme: https://t.co/gfVeaG1h8K pic.twitter.com/EC6wjRPIvf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 1, 2019

The MediEvil remake’s Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs $39.99, will feature all of the following goodies:

MediEvil – Full Game

Golden Super Armor

Digital Artbook

Digital Comic

Soundtrack

Dynamic Theme

Those who are not familiar with the classic PlayStation 1 series, or simply want to try the title out, can download a demo of the remake now on the PS4 for free. MediEvil’s free trial, known as the “Short-Lived Demo,” went live last week following the State of Play broadcast, and will remain available until October 7th at 12am PST. As a bonus, players can find Sir Daniel Fortesque’s helmet in the demo. The helmet, which is located in Sir Dan’s crypt immediately after starting the demo, will be available to equip once the main game launches later this month.

Sir Dan’s resurrection will become official when MediEvil’s remake hits the PlayStation 4 exclusively on October 25th. The Digital Deluxe Edition costs $39.99, but the standard version will run consumers $29.99.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter]