Metal Max Series Getting Three New Entries (Well, Two New and One Remake)

Today at a Japanese event dedicated to the series, developer Kadokawa Games has announced that they’ll be working on a remake of Metal Max Xeno along with two completely new entries.

The first announcement was for Metal Max Xeno Reborn, a full remake of the first game. Originally launched in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, Metal Max Xeno is a JRPG where you build tanks and shoot at monsters and other tanks in turn based combat. You can read our complete review of it, but if you want the short version this quote about sums the game up: “Metal Max Xeno is all about angry and confused survivors screaming about dying, starving, or being horny, and how dope their tanks are, and how more bad guys need to die.” Part of the purpose of the remake is to bump the game’s graphical quality up, now that it is no longer tied to the PlayStation Vita. In addition, the remake has a new character named Pochi, which is a shiba inu with a giant tank cannon mounted to its back, naturally. Metal Max Xeno Reborn is due out this winter for PlayStation 4.

Additionally, Metal Max Xeno Reborn 2 was announced as well. The game will be a direct sequel to the first game, and take place in western Japan. There aren’t many details on it yet, but the game is based on the themes of “survival” and “hard.” It’s planned to be released on PlayStation 4 in 2020.

The final announcement was for another new game in the series. However, all that was said about this third game was that it’s currently under the working name of Code Zero and that it will be a total reboot for the franchise.

The Metal Max series has been around since the original game came out on the Nintendo Famicon in 1991, and the event took place in Tokyo to celebrate the series. However, with the exception of 2006’s Metal Saga on PlayStation 2 and 2018’s Metal Max Xeno, the series has mostly been residing in Japan and has not made its way to the West.