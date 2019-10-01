Terminator T-800 is only a week out from its Mortal Kombat 11 debut. The character will enter the arena for Kombat Pack owners on October 8th. Everyone else will be able to purchase the character separately a week later. To celebrate his arrival, NetherRealm Studios launched the first official gameplay trailer, showing off the Terminator’s moveset, special abilities, and a devastating Fatality. In addition, the trailer teases Cassie Cage’s new skin, which takes inspiration from Harley Quinn.

See Terminator T-800 in action below:

Fans of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring franchise will note that the voice is different. Unfortunately, the actor did not reprise his role for the Mortal Kombat 11 DLC. Regardless, Terminator looks great, and seems the perfect addition to the game’s still growing roster of fighters.

Over the course of the next five months, MK11 players have a few other characters to look forward to, as well. Sindel arrives late in November for Kombat Pack holders. Similar to Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Terminator before her, gameplay footage of Sindel is likely to go live days before the DLC’s launch. Joker will arrive in the final week of January 2020. Finally, Spawn is set to release mid-March 2020.

Since the game’s launch earlier this year, MK11 has made quite the splash sales-wise. This appears most evident in its success across the United States alone. As of August, the NPD Group listed the latest Mortal Kombat entry as the best-selling title of 2019 in the States. Will it maintain its top spot as the year wears on? We’ll have to wait and see.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.