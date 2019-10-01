PSLS  •  Deals  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSLS Originals  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 1, 2019

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

  • No Way Out – A Dead Realm Tale ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

  • Code Vein
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20

PS4 Games

  • Code Vein ($59.99)
  • Code Vein Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep ($34.99)
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99)
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ($59.99)
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX with Bonus ($14.99)
  • Maximum Football 2019 ($29.99)
  • MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 (Free to Play)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition ($59.99)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe ($69.99)
  • One Night Stand ($3.99)
  • ReadySet Heroes ($19.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Newcomer Pack ($9.99)
  • Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI ($7.99)
  • Tropico 6 ($59.99)
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition ($64.99)
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle ($39.99)
  • YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. ($49.99)

PS Vita Games

  • Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI ($7.99)

