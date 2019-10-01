After we found out that Rocket League would be getting rid of loot crates, many were eagerly awaiting more information pertaining to its replacement, Blueprints. And now we have a better idea as to how Blueprints will work. In addition, the final loot crate known as the Vindicator Crate will be making its way to Rocket League on October 3, 2019. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the game’s Blueprint system, but the new system aims to be more transparent, making it easier to spend your hard-earned money with fewer risks.

So, what are Rocket League Blueprints?

After each match of Rocket League, you’ll have the chance to obtain a Blueprint. These items will show you what you can create with them, along with its price, and any special attributes like Painted, Certified, and Special Edition. This way, there is no ambiguity as to what you’ll be getting with each item.

The game’s final loot crate, titled the Vindicator Crate, will be speeding into Rocket League on Thursday, October 3rd. This will feature the new Sentinel Battle-Car and Neuro-Agitator Goal Explosion. You can check it out below:

Finally, Rocket League’s Trade-In system will be getting some changes. Psyonix will be disabling the ability to use paid content with the game’s current Trade-In system. Once Blueprints go live, you won’t be able to trade in legacy items acquired from Crates, Blueprints, or the Item Shop. However, the team will implement a new Trade-In system that will allow you to archive those items.

Psyonix did not mention a specific release date for Blueprints, but the team did say it would keep the community updated as the date gets closer. With the final loot crate coming this week, we can’t imagine it’s all that far off.

