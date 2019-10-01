The Sinking City received a free update on October 1, 2019, and it adds some much-needed performance improvements along with two free DLC outfits. The developers at Frogwares acknowledge the delay in releasing the update, and notes that the team wanted to ensure the patch would properly fix the game’s most glaring issues. With the small size of the team, releasing a patch is much more complicated than it would be for a AAA studio.

Some of the most notable fixes involve stability enhancements to the game’s framerate and crowd-related optimizations to increase immersion. In addition, you’ll be able to download the “Unburdened Newcomer” and the “Vacationist”outfits free of charge as an apology for the update’s delay.

Here are The Sinking City’s latest patch notes:

Performance:

Improved overall performance. Players should see a more stable FPS rate when playing the game. Also addressed previously reported frequent FPS drops and stuttering.

Additional improvements and optimizations based on post-launch feedback

Crowd behavior:

Deployed various crowd-related fixes, improvements, and optimizations. Players should see a decrease in bugs and glitches linked to pedestrian behavior. In addition, passersby should no longer have spawn zones that are directly visible to the player.

Combat and gunplay:

All weapons received new gunshot sound effects and visual effects

Several weapons received new recoil animations

Camera shake effect added to make shooting more realistic

All NPC firearms have new sound effects

This update is currently only available on consoles, with the PC patch to follow at a later time.

Frogwares was also recently in the news calling out its previous publisher, Focus Home Interactive, for not coming to terms on publishing agreements and getting many Frogwares games delisted as a result.

