Scattered reports from users indicate that the PSN is down, or at least experiencing some hiccups, ahead of today’s launch of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the free-to-play Destiny 2: New Light. It doesn’t seem like the two things are related, but many PlayStation players eagerly anticipating hopping into the new expansion have been reporting issues with their PSN service, either going completely offline with an error message that the PSN is undergoing maintenance or getting an issue with digital licenses not being verified for games.

At this time, Sony hasn’t updated its PSN status page to reflect any issues with the service, and our own testing hasn’t run into any issues yet. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this one is just a small outage impacting a small number of users, and not something that will affect the inordinate amount of time we (read: I) planned to spend with Destiny 2: Shadowkeep today. Apex Legends Season 3 also begins today, so these issues are understandably frustrating some people.

VentureBeat was first to report on the issue, noting that a search for “PSN down” on social media sites like Twitter highlighted a number of recent posts from players complaining about the issues. Even Kotaku’s Stephen Totilo was having problems with his digital licenses this morning, but a quick restore solved it.

I went to my “account management” settings on my PS4 and clicked “restore licenses.” That cleared things up. Try that if you run into trouble, everyone. https://t.co/02rNxWm9Dm — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) October 1, 2019

So far it looks like this isn’t going to be a major widespread issue throughout the day (though crazier things have happened). If you are still experiencing problems, we’d recommend restarting your PS4, restoring your licenses, and maybe even restarting your modem/router just to flush the system and get yourself ready for Shadowkeep (or whatever you plan on playing today). Issues like this are unfortunately a downside of an ecosystem of digital releases and living online games, though the PSN has been noticeably better in recent years.

Have you encountered any issues with the PSN today?