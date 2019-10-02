Borderlands Anniversary Celebration Showers Players With Five Weeks of Rewards in Borderlands 3

As of Sunday, October 20, 2019, Gearbox Software and 2K Games’ first-person looter-shooter series is 10 years old. To celebrate the rapid passage of time (seriously, it’s been a decade already?!), a five-week Borderlands Anniversary Celebration will bring armfuls of rewards to Borderlands 3 players starting right now.

Throughout October and for a portion of November, Vault Hunters can claim extra in-game loot and other bonuses regardless of their character level and class. Each of the five weeks will see a different theme rotated in, said to be an effort to encourage players to interact with different facets of the looter-shooter in order to maximize their earnings. As of midday yesterday it became Boss Week in Borderlands 3, which means that certain bosses are now more likely to drop specific desirable Legendary items. Details on affected bosses and their potential Legendary loot drops can be found on this official blog post.

Boss Week will remain active until 11:59 am EST on October 8th, when the as-yet-undetailed next event will then begin. Running through to October 14th, all we’ve got to go on so far is the clue “Rare Spawn Hunt!” Presumably, rare enemies and items will be more likely to appear during the second weekly event, but there’s no way to be sure until Gearbox and 2K are more forthcoming with exact information.

Luckily, we know exactly when to expect that info to hit, as it’s been confirmed that details surrounding each week’s themes will be shared on the corresponding Monday via the Borderlands website. Until then, you can ponder on the available teases to see if you can figure out any of the bonuses they might infer ahead of time:

Week 1 (October 1-7): Bonus Boss Loot!

Week 2 (October 8-14): Rare Spawn Hunt!

Week 3 (October 15-21): Show Me the Eridium!

Week 4 (October 22-28): Mayhem on Twitch!

Week 5 (October 29 – November 4): It’s a secret…

Not only that, but these events are said to be “just the beginning” of the Borderlands Anniversary Celebration as there are additional surprises being held back for later. Hopefully, this will be enough to help Borderlands 3 mount a comeback after suffering an 80% drop in Twitch viewership just one week after its release, which can be indicative of the overall level of interest in a game. Though Borderlands 3 did sell incredibly well, so maybe that’s says more about live streaming than it does about the state of the game.