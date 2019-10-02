Scuf Gaming will soon release another high-end controller to market, the SCUF Vantage 2. A limited edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare version of the new device is similarly on the horizon. Preorders for both controllers are currently live in North America via SCUF’s website and GameStop. The wired SCUF Vantage 2 will sell for $169.95, with the wireless model priced at $199.95. Players interested in picking up the SCUF Vantage 2 Modern Warfare controller can do so at the price of $219.95. Each device will be compatible across the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms; they’re set to ship in a couple of weeks on October 14th.

As the controller’s name suggests, the SCUF Vantage 2 is a follow up to the original SCUF Vantage controller. Much like its predecessor, the new model will provide professional players and everyday consumers with a technologically advanced way of experiencing their favorite games. Improvements between the two models include a number of refined components, a fine-tuned ergonomic grip, and more.

Enhanced features for the Vantage 2 controller include all of the following:

Improved High-Performance Grip

Upgraded trigger functions

PC Customization App for Windows

Improved button haptics

Refined tactile textures in the faceplate, trigger, bumper, and Sax buttons

Enhanced USB connection system

In addition, the new model will launch with over 15 functions that players can customize at leisure, such as:

The patented paddle control system

Hair triggers and adjustable trigger stops

Removable trigger extenders

Quick-access remapping switch

Removable faceplate and removable vibration modules

Advanced audio control

Customizable thumbsticks, D-pads, and more

Should consumers want to specialize their Vantage 2 controller with aesthetic designs (accessories, faceplates, etc.), such customization options are available on Scuf’s website. Even features like thumbstick configuration are customizable, making the possible number of combinations near endless.

Get a closer look at the SCUF Vantage 2 and its Modern Warfare-inspired brethren in the image gallery below:

