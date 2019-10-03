Become the Son of Satan When BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre Hits PS4

BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (no, it doesn’t stand for what you were probably thinking) is a satirical game with a risque name that PS4 players can pick up starting next week. Independent developer Big Way Games confirmed that its twin-stick shooter (think Hotline Miami) would be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC starting Thursday, October 10, 2019, after missing the initial September 26 release date.

Where to even start with this one? It’s a real doozy… In BDSM players are cast as Lou, the very literal spawn of Satan. As Lou (short for “Lucifer”), players will utilize an AK-47 to gorily shoot their way through levels while glugging milk, presumably as a means of restoring health. It all seems to be in aid of defeating an invading human force, suited and booted in a similar fashion to Master Chief from the Xbox-exclusive Halo series, though it’s quite honestly hard to grasp the main thread with all of the madcap antics unfolding in the trailer.

Other targets of the game’s lampooning jokes appear to include US President Donald Trump, internet darling and general nice guy Keanu Reeves, and fast food megacorporation McDonald’s. In the latter instance, “Big Wac” seems to be the clown mascot of a self-titled burger joint and also a boss for Lou to battle inside what looks to be a Scrooge McDuck-style vault filled with gold coins.

Not only that, but it also appears that a rendition of Adolf Hitler styled as a sexy pin-up girl endorses the Big Wac corporation, which as an image is quite frankly a little bit horrifying.

If you’re one for pop culture references and an in-your-face brand of comedy, BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre is likely a game that you’ll want to check out when it launches on PS4 this time next week. Until then, keep an eye on PlayStation LifeStyle for more details on upcoming games.