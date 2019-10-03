Another Borderlands 3 update is live on PS4, this time with a focus on stability improvements, character balancing, and other changes to enhance the experience. Since its launch in September 2019, Gearbox Software has released numerous updates based on community feedback. And with the game’s success and sheer number of players, Gearbox has no shortage of feedback to sift through.

One of the biggest updates that this brings is a fix to the Guardian Rank skill Hollow Point, which was damaging allies and FL4K’s pets when the explosion occurred. That’s not all though. Fl4K and Moze have both received tuning, with FL4K’s pets no longer pushing players around, and Moze getting a re-trigger delay to prevent infinite grenade spam.

So far, we’ve seen weapon updates, Vault Hunter buffs, and other changes, with many more planned for the future. Gearbox encourages those having issues to submit a ticket. The update should be live at 3pm PDT on October 3, 2019.

The latest Borderlands 3 update’s patch notes can be found below:

Borderlands 3 Update Patch Notes

STABILITY

Addressed a reported issue where an infinite loop could occur when hitting the Guardian Rank experience ceiling

GENERAL FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

The Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill no longer damages allies

Hollow Point Guardian Rank skill has been re-enabled

Addressed a reported issue where some players were unable to unlock the Ultimate Vault Hunter achievement on Xbox

Addressed a reported issue where mouse functionality may have been lost when hot joining a friend’s session on PC

Addressed a reported issue where some players’ inventory would not be saved in their bank

This week’s Borderlands 3 hotfixes, which will be live on all platforms by or before 3:00 PM PDT today, contain some player character balance changes and address some player reported concerns regarding enemy behavior.

Our goal is to make sure all three Action Skills for each Vault Hunter are viable, but we have noticed some skills have been outperforming others. To encourage more build diversity, we made some adjustments to FL4K and Moze this week.

We also looked at a few boss fights and made balance changes to make their combats more enjoyable. Finally, we went over some enemy behaviors that could have affected mission progression and adjusted some attacks to happen with more frequency.

VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS

FL4K

Rakk Attack! is great for constant damage output, especially when paired with Anointed gear. The base skill still seems to be lacking, so Rakk Attack! now has a guaranteed status effect on any enemy that it damages. Leave No Trace was returning much more ammo than intended, and we have added a re-trigger delay to keep its ammo return within expectation. Barbaric Yawp has an increased bonus, as we didn’t feel that the amount of investment had an equal payoff. In addition, we felt that FL4K’s pets were demanding too much attention, which was interfering with players trying to stand still for any length of time, so we disabled the ability for them to move you around.

Rakk Attack! status effect chance as been increased to 100%.

Leave No Trace now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

Barbaric Yawp stat bonus increased by 100%

Pets no longer push around player characters

“Touch Pet” prompt is now a lower priority and should no longer interfere with looting or vending machines

Moze

Infinite Grenades is not an intentional build for Moze—even if it is hilarious. To lower the power (and spam) of this build, a re-trigger delay has been added to the grenade portion of Means of Destruction.

Means of Destruction now has a re-trigger delay of 2 seconds

MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

Adjusted the balance of Gigamind, Katagawa Ball, and Billy the Anointed

These three boss fights had concerns with their health and shields that made their combat loops more difficult than we intended. Gigamind had a little too much health, so that was reduced slightly. Katagawa Ball will no longer regenerate its shields; we found that while players contended with the adds during the fight, it would unfairly regenerate its shield, negating the players’ progress. Finally, Billy had 25% of his health removed; we agree that this fight often dragged on needlessly. We will be monitoring each of these bosses and may make further adjustments in the future.

Bloated Rakks no longer spawn so many Rakklesnakes

This change should make the Cistern of Slaughter in particular much more fun.

Adjusted the cooldown values when they are displayed for Zane’s skills

Amara’s Glamour will now turn enemies on each other, as described in the Action Skill

Modified the loot spawn for Sera of Supremacy

Spiderant Emperors occasionally wouldn’t drill back out of the ground, which created a potential progression blocker in the Proving Ground of Survival; we have adjusted this and the issue has been addressed

Resolved an issue that could have prevented enemies from spawning while in Devil’s Razor

Lavender Crawly’s physics were adjusted to prevent them exiting the world like a popped balloon

Further safe guarded Apollo from being launched out of world as well

The Rampager will no longer enter an idle at state at inappropriate times

Saurian Slingers attacks were addressed

Guardians now use all their attacks in Playthrough 2

Guardian Wraiths now reliably use all their ranged attacks

NPCs in the Slaughter maps were reported to sometimes attempt to automatically revive players in the arena. Going forward they will no longer attempt to revive players

Minimized the glow effect when opening Eridian ammo chests, can more easily see the ammo inside when opened

What other issues would you like to see addressed in Borderlands 3? Does this latest update fix any glaring issues you’ve experienced? Let us know!

[Source: Gearbox]