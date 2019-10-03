Darkseid is a lot of things. For one, he’s disturbingly obsessed with the Anti-Life Equation. He also counts as one of the DC Universe’s most powerful beings. And, sometimes, he just is. Now the Apokoliptan ruler is being immortalized in statue form, thanks to a new figure from Storm Collectibles that depicts Darkseid as he appears in Injustice: Gods Among Us. Fans can preorder the figure on the manufacturer’s website, which has the price listed as $99. A release date is not yet set in stone, but Injustice fans should be able to bring home Darkseid in the first quarter of 2020.

Storm Collectibles’ Darkseid action figure is a 1/12 scale model that stands approximately 246mm tall, or just under 10 inches. It will launch with multiple sculpts for his head, alongside other features. In fact, some of the figure’s accessories includes effects for Darkseid’s Omega Beams.

See the figure’s list of features down below:

4 x Interchangeable Head Sculpts

An Authentic Custom Designed Darkseid Body – Approximately 246mm Tall

4 x Interchangeable Pair of Hands

2 x Omega Beams Effect

The following gallery includes images of the Darkseid figure from Storm Collectibles:

Darkseid Storm Collectibles Figure Would Impress Even the New Gods WATCH GALLERY

Storm Collectibles recently announced another figure inspired by a NetherRealm Studios property. In December, the collectible manufacturer will release a Sektor figure for $80. Like Storm’s work on Darkseid, the Mortal Kombat piece is highly detailed and features additions that mimic a couple of the cyborg ninja’s deadliest moves.

Since Mortal Kombat 11 launched earlier this year, all has been quiet on the Injustice front. If NetherRealm has a third Injustice entry in the works, we’re unlikely to hear about it in any official manner for some time.

[Source: Storm Collectibles]