A new update has gone live in Gran Turismo Sport in the form of patch 1.46. But don’t get too excited, as this update won’t substantially change the game for you. With it, however, you’ll get a new opening movie and a variety of other fixes to enhance your experience.

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.46 patch notes listed below:

Main Features Implemented

Opening Movie

– The opening movie that plays when the game is launched has been updated. (You can view the new movie, together with all previous videos, at any time from the ‘Videos’ section of the ‘My Library’ menu.)

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– Various other issues have been addressed.

GT Sport is available now exclusively for the PS4.

A new version of Gran Turismo Sport titled GT Sport Spec II will be available tomorrow, October 4, 2019. This package will have most of the original game’s updates, making it easy for users with unstable or no internet to jump into the fun without having to download a bunch of patches. You’ll also get a little bonus of 2.5 million credits and 10 additional cars with Spec II.

Sony has also made it a lot more inciting to pick up a base copy of GT Sport, with a new PlayStation Hits version available for only $20. This version differs slightly from Spec II in that it doesn’t include all the DLC add-ons or extras, but it’s still a great way to jump on board without breaking the bank.

Although Polyphony Digital is still heavily supporting GT Sport, the team is also already looking ahead to the future of Gran Turismo. The next entry will likely be a PS5 game, building from the traits of previous installments. The success of GT Sport might also influence the direction of next game in the series.

Have you gotten a chance to check out GT Sport? Or will you be grabbing a copy of Spec II? Let us know!

[Source: GearNuke]