Art dealer and publisher Cook and Becker have once more teamed with Santa Monica Studio for a God of War-related project. Instead of high-quality art prints, this time the two companies developed something a little closer to the in-game universe. On January 30, 2020, Cook and Becker will begin shipping limited edition God of War notebooks. The product, inspired by Atreus’ in-game notebook, looks incredibly impressive. Two versions are in the works. One is a Limited Edition that will sell for $25.95. Meanwhile, a Collector’s Edition, of which only 1,500 will be produced, will cost $59.95. Preorders for both are currently live on Cook and Becker’s website.

Each notebook features “subtly lined paper” and will come packaged in a “luxury collector box.” Throughout the notebook are pages adorned with rare God of War concept imagery, as well as Atreus’ in-game sketches. The Collector’s Edition includes a number of extra itmes, such as a “small giclee art print,” stickers, copper Kratos and Atreus paper clips, pencils, and a stamp.

The picture gallery below includes images from both editions of the Cook and Becker God of War Notebook.

Cook and Becker Reveals Limited Edition God of War Notebook WATCH GALLERY

As noted above, Cook and Becker have a pre-existing relationship with Santa Monica Studio. Last summer, the art dealer released art prints for God of War, showcasing the title’s unbelievable beauty. Some of the prints are still up for sale on the dealer’s website, though there are versions of a few that either remain in limited quantity or are completely sold out.

For those who have yet to play God of War, there’s a chance to do so at a fraction of the game’s cost. Just this week, Sony lowered the price of PlayStation Now, while also adding four blockbuster titles to the lineup. God of War is among them, but will only be available until January 2020.

[Source: Cook and Becker]