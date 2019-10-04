Capcom is currently hosting a Project Resistance closed beta on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will end on October 7th. Already, fans are spotting a few things of interest. Most notably, some players have stumbled across moments in the beta where Resident Evil 3: Nemesis‘ Save Room Theme music plays. It seems to be a rare occurrence, though. Of course, such a find has fans wondering whether this serves as yet another hint at a potential Resident Evil 3 remake.

Closed beta testers have been able to capture the theme’s tune on video. Check it out in the following couple of tweets:

Were this an isolated incident, it probably would not mean too much. Maybe Capcom merely wants to provide an Easter egg for observant fans? Without a doubt, this certainly counts as a likely possibility. Still, an isolated incident this is not. Prior to this, the most recent Resident Evil 3 tease came in the form of eagle-eyed fans noticing something peculiar on the Project Resistance website. Apparently, Carlos Oliveira and Jill both appear in one of the site’s background images.

Furthermore, since Resident Evil 2‘s release earlier this year, Capcom has been teasing the potential of a RE3 remake. The first of such hints came when RE2 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said Capcom may consider an RE3 remake if demand proves high enough. Months later, the franchise’s Twitter account seemed to hint at something RE3-related, too. Might all of the above be sheer coincidence? Absolutely. But that’s no fun. Here is to hoping the publisher does indeed intend to release another remake for the series.

Capcom’s Project Resistance still lacks a firm release date.

