FIFA publisher Electronic Arts recently opened up player registrations for FIFA 20 Global Series – a process during which personal details of at least 1,600 players were leaked to others.

First reported by Twitter user George Hughes, players who signed up for the tournament were asked to verify their details during registration. However, some players saw details of other competitors where they should have seen their own. Leaked information includes email address, country, date of birth, EA account ID, console ID, etc.

EA has released a statement acknowledging the snafu, apologizing for it, and promising to rectify the error. The publisher wrote:

At approximately 1 pm UK time [October 3rd], we announced the registration portal page for the EA Sports FIFA 20 Global Series. Shortly after, we learned that some players trying to register were seeing the information of other players who had already signed up through the registration page. We immediately took action to shut down the site by 1:30 pm UK time. We were able to root cause the issue and implement a fix to be clear that information is protected. We’re confident that players will not see the same issue going forward. We’ve determined that approximately 1,600 players were potentially affected by this issue, and we’re taking steps to contact those competitors with more details and to protect their EA accounts. Player privacy and security are of utmost importance to us, and we deeply apologize that our players encountered this issue.

Registration for the tournament is temporarily closed. EA has yet to announce when it’ll open up again.

[Source: George Hughes, EA Sports FIFA]