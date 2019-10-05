Following a Korean rating board leak back in July, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition has turned up on the Australian classification board’s website, where it was approved for an age rating of 15+ just a day ago.

All we’re missing now is an official confirmation from publisher Square Enix, which details what’s included in the package and when we can expect to get our hands on it. With the holiday season approaching fast, we’re guessing a Q4 2019 release that includes all the downloadable content on disc alongside a few extra goodies à la Rise of the Tomb Raider‘s 20th anniversary edition that coincided with its PlayStation 4 release.

Released in September 2018, Shadow of the Tomb Raider didn’t quite live up to its predecessors in terms of commercial and critical reception. Despite this, developer Eidos Montreal said that it was “super happy” with the game’s performance and oddly cited this as one of the reasons the studio continued to make DLC (season pass, anyone?)

Square Enix separately acknowledged the game’s slow start, admitting that Lara Croft’s latest adventure wasn’t able to woo players over because the experience offered wasn’t novel enough to set it apart from competitors. It remains to be seen how much of a boost sales will get from the Definitive Edition’s release.

We have our eyes peeled for information regarding Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and will update our readers posted. In the meantime, let us know if you’ll be interested in picking the title up.

[Source: Australian Classification Board via Siliconera]