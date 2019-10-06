At the New York Comic Con, Marvel revealed Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses and preorder bonuses for Iron Man VR, as well as the contents of the previously-announced Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Marvel’s Avengers.

Without further ado, here’s a breakdown:

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Edition: $49.99 USD MSRP/$59.99 CAD MSRP

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game

4 Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor)

12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man’s performance in the field. This research and analysis allows Friday to develop new technology (weapons and augments) for the Impulse Suit. Use these Research Points to unlock some weapons and augments early and customize to play style.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Soundtrack

Digital Deluxe Edition Iron Man PS4 Theme

Marvel’s Iron Man VR preorder bonuses (any edition):

4 Custom Armor Decos (Origin Armor, Vintage Armor, Silver Centurion Armor, & Ultraviolet Armor)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Dynamic PS4 theme

Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition (price yet to be revealed):

Captain America statue

Black Widow insignia

Hulk bobblehead

Thor’s hammer Mjolnir keychain

Iron Man blueprints

Avengers emblem

A photo of the five Avengers with Kamala Khan

Steelbook

Marvel’s Iron Man VR will release on February 28, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation VR. Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

We’ll update our readers when Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition is priced. In the meantime, let us know if you’ll be picking up any of the aforementioned editions.