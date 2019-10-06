A new report by Video Games Chronicle claims that Bully 2, which was rumored to be in development for last-gen platforms, was in a playable state when development “fizzled out” after 18 months. This corroborates a previous report by YouTuber SWEGTA, a trusted member of the Bully community.

Worth reiterating that the version of Bully 2 being referred to in VGC’s report is not the same as the one that’s rumored to be in development now (we’ve recently seen casting calls and hints so it looks like something’s up). A former Rockstar developer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Bully 2‘s last-gen version was cancelled. However, they believed that the company did resurrect the sequel, possibly for current-gen platforms or at least a cross-gen release.

According to VGC’s source, Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser and some of his “most trusted developers” wrote the initial script for Bully 2 back in 2008. Another source added that the development team never got around to deciding where the full story was going to go.

The playable portion of the game has been described by VGC’s source as a “very small slice” featuring open-world gameplay. It was reportedly built using RAGE, the engine used to make GTA IV, Max Payne 3, and Red Dead Redemption among others.

“It existed, it was playable, it was just a shame it never got off the ground,” said the source, who also revealed that developers referred to Bully 2 as an “unannounced game” on their résumés. VGC has claimed that it reached out to Rockstar but the studio declined to comment on this story.

Now if only we could get an inkling of what happened to Agent.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]