Last week, Sherlock Holmes studio Frogwares revealed that it was set to lose a significant portion of its digital catalog (and subsequently, revenue) because publisher Focus Home Interactive refused to transfer title IDs back. This is despite Frogwares being the owner and creator of said titles, which include Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments, The Testament of Sherlock Holmes, and Magrunner: Dark Pulse.

In a new update, Frogwares has confirmed that it has lost nine store listings out of ten. The developer now intends to have the listings restored. However, this process will take several months and it doesn’t look like we’ll have all the titles back.

“The outcome is pretty bleak, and we are fighting an uphill battle, trying to resubmit our games back on their stores where possible,” Frogwares tweeted. “The one thing that we have to say is this. We will be forever grateful for the sheer amount of public and industry-wide support that we got. We truly appreciate everyone who added their voice to the issue. We were blown away.”

As a thank you, Frogwares put together a digital booklet that offers an interesting behind-the-scenes look at its Sherlock Holmes games and development. You can download it free of charge from Frogware’s website. The booklet features art, development stories, and the team’s thoughts and memories.

While this isn’t the outcome Frogwares was hoping for, we wish them the best of luck. Focus Home’s move has been widely criticized but the publisher has remained mum on the issue so far.

[Source: Frogwares]