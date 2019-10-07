Ghost Recon: Breakpoint may be the talk of the town now, but earlier in the year Ubisoft launched two other big releases. In March, both The Division 2 and Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered hit store shelves. Both are already receiving pretty steep discounts, too. On Amazon, The Division 2 and the AC III remaster currently cost $20 a piece. These sale prices are quite the still, considering the former’s regular price is $60 and the latter typically costs $40.

Amazon is not the only retailer discounting these two Ubisoft titles, either. They are each similarly priced at Target. In addition, GameStop has the Assassin’s Creed III remaster listed for $20, as well. At the time of writing, there exists no clear indication as to how long each of the sales will last. Therefore, those interested in grabbing a copy at the lower price point would probably do well to act fast.

The Division 2 originally hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One earlier this year on March 15th. Our review awarded the sequel an 8.5 out of 10, but the game has undergone quite a few changes since then. Consistent patches have offered gameplay tweaks, fixes to balancing issues, and much more. In fact, a bevy of adjustments are set to launch in an upcoming update for the release of The Division 2’s Episode 2 content.

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered arrived on March 29th, complete with all of the title’s DLC and Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation. While AC III’s graphical fidelity and gameplay mechanics were greatly improved upon, Connor’s adventure still pales in comparison to some of the franchise’s better entries, per our review. Regardless, it may be worth a try for those who have yet to experience one of the series’ more divisive installments. This especially holds true with a $20 price point in mind.

[Source: Amazon]

