Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint hit consoles and PC last week, quickly climbing the UK retail sales charts. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the tactical shooter franchise’s newest entry debuted at number two, topped by FIFA 20, which retained its number one position from the previous week. Ghostbusters: Remastered serves as the only other new release from the week ending in October 5th to enter the UK’s retail charts in the top 10.

The top 10 best-selling retail titles in the UK for the week ending in October 5th are as follows:

FIFA 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Borderlands 3 Gears 5 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Ghostbusters: Remastered Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Sea of Thieves Minecraft: Xbox Edition Forza Horizon 3

A debut at number two seems a strong entry point for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, especially considering its middling reviews and the microtransaction controversy. Also of interest is Borderlands 3‘s placement at the number three spot, which it maintained from the previous week. This staying power near the top of the retail sales charts is despite a 43 percent decline in sales week-over-week.

Minecraft: Xbox Edition additionally warrants attention. Each platform’s version of the title is counted separately for the UK sales charts data. However, GamesIndustry.biz noted that if PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox sales were all combined, Minecraft would take Borderlands 3’s place at the number three slot.

How might the likes of Breakpoint and Ghostbusters: Remastered fare once the fall wave of game releases really gets underway? We’ll have to keep a close eye on the charts to find out in the weeks and months ahead.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]