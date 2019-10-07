Rocket League is about to get extra spooky thanks to its upcoming update featuring Haunted Hallows on October 14, 2019. This will bring an in-game Halloween party to Rocket League, full of festive decorations, cars in costume, and more. Psyonix will give us more info about the event later this week, so stay tuned for that. The update will also include a post-game party-up system, a team-colored boost meter, quickplay button, among a number of other additions and changes.

Last week, we learned about Rocket League’s new Blueprint system, set to replace loot crates. Psyonix is keeping the content rolling, adding a new post-game party-up system that will allow you to stick with your teammates after a match. By simply pressing “Party-Up” after a game, you’ll join a party with your friends. In addition, the game will be getting a team-colored boost meter, making it easier to tell your teammates from your opponents.

The addition of the “Quickplay” button will also make it easier and faster to immediately jump into a game. But that’s not all: The news section has gotten a refresh, with a new welcome screen that highlights events, DLC, and more. Finally, the update will add two new teams to the esports shop rotation: Complexity and Spacestation Gaming. All of this will go live on October 14, 2019 alongside the Haunted Hallows Halloween event.

The success of Rocket League cannot be overstated. As of 2018, it surpassed 40 million players since its launch in 2015. And as Psyonix continues to release updates, it keeps building momentum as one of the most popular games out there.

Do you plan on checking out what’s in store for Rocket League’s next update? Let us know.

[Source: Psyonix]