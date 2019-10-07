Following the success of Surviving Mars, developer Haemimont Games and publisher Paradox Interactive are hard at work on a proper sequel, Surviving the Aftermath. The follow-up title to the sci-fi settlement builder is expected to launch on an unspecified date in late 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One platforms. An Early Access release will release sometime soon for the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview.

In announcing the sequel, Paradox Interactive shared the following teaser trailer for Surviving the Aftermath:

At present, details about Surviving the Aftermath are scarce. Not even the above teaser trailer offers much in the way of concrete information. However, fans and those interested in the nascent Surviving series need not fret. Paradox will share more about the game in a couple of weeks during the PDXCON 2019 Announcement Show. This broadcast is scheduled to go live on October 19th at 10:00am CEST/4:00am EST on the company’s official Twitch channel. The Paradox-hosted convention itself takes place in Berlin, Germany from October 18th to October 20th. During the convention, fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to get their hand on Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2.

Surviving Mars launched early in 2018 on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One to generally favorable reviews. Our own review of the settlement building simulation awarded it an 8 out of 10, labeling the sheer amount of content amongst the title’s greatest strengths. Hopefully, we’ll soon learn how the development team has chosen to improve upon the formula.

