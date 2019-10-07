Yooka-Laylee 64-Bit Tonic Makes the Original Game Look Retro

Yooka-Laylee was already a loving throwback to classic 3D collectathon platformers. Now the game is getting a new mode to really emulate that look, and some bonus goodies as compensation that it took so long.

Already available on the PC version of Yooka-Laylee, developer Playtonic said they were working to bring the 64-bit Tonic into the PlayStation 4 version of Yooka-Laylee. They noted it was delayed both because of some bugs getting it working, not to mention development on the sequel Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, which is set to come out tomorrow. The tonic not only downgrades the quality of the graphics, making the game look like it belongs on the Nintendo 64, but it also turns on a CRT filter, adding curves to the corners of the screen and adding in scan lines. It is, ultimately, a loving tribute to both the console and era that inspired the game.

However, in addition to the tonic, Playtonic is also working on bringing the Yooka 64 character model from Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair into the original game. This is a special version of the character model that actually uses a lower polygon count, fitting the requirements of the older console. It’s a neat little bonus, and fantastic for fans of the games that inspired this platformer.

Yooka-Laylee originally launched back in 2017 after one insanely successful Kickstarter. It’s a 3D platformer focused on collecting various collectibles around the world, and is made to emulate classic games developed by Rare like Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong 64. In our review of the game we called it “a breath of fresh air” and “an easy recommendation for platforming fans.” We also got a chance to try the upcoming sequel at E3, and found it to be worth the wait as well.

