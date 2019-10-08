Conan Exiles Debaucheries of Derketo DLC Lets You Build a Treetop Tavern and Get Emotive

What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentations of their women. However, a good drink could also be added to that list, and that’s what Conan Exiles Debaucheries of Derketo DLC plans to add.

The newest DLC pack, available for $9.99 on its own or as part of the $29.99 Year 2 Season Pass, adds in more armor, buildings, placeables, emotes, and more. The new buildings are made so you can build up in the treetops. By adding platforms and rope bridges, your little treetop hideaway can span an entire forest, putting the Ewoks to shame. In addition, there are two new armor sets available to grab. Both are made up of five pieces each, and allow you to step into the role of either the Guardian or the Dark Templar. Funcom has promised that the new armor will give paying players no advantage over non-paying players, and will have comparable stats to armor already in the game.

The rest of the DLC is mostly focused on two settings in particular: taverns and brothels. You’ll be able to place objects like wine racks or tavern counters, giving you somewhere to admire your drink and then get drunk. You can place tables and chess sets, to engage in a bit of a battle of the minds. When you’re ready to move somewhere more private, fancy beds and lush curtains give you what you need. New costumes for nobles, innkeepers, and prostitutes, along with new warpaint and jewelry, can help sell the setting to roleplayers as well. There’s also plenty of new emotions, in case you wanted to show off your juggling skills or get into a passionate argument before the passionate… other stuff. A lot of this new content is shown off in a new trailer as well.

While you’ll be paying for the emotes and costumes, there’s also some free stuff added to the DLC. There’s a new dungeon called the Wine Cellar. Manage to survive and you can grab either the Khari Warrior or Khari Priest armor sets. If you’d like to know more about the game, you can read our review. It’s one of the easiest Platinum trophies out there thanks to an exploit.