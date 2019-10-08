Yesterday, Sony removed Facebook functionality on the PlayStation 4 without warning. At the time, the company didn’t even offer a reason as to why the social media platform was getting the boot. Apparently, Facebook‘s PS4 removal concerns a new contract that both companies need to agree upon. If and when those matters are finally resolved, Facebook’s reintegration on Sony’s hardware will commence, said a Facebook spokesperson in a statement. It seems there’s no bad blood between the corporations, meaning things may eventually go back to the way they were.

Amidst all of the hubbub, a spokesperson for Facebook reached out to Kotaku with the following statement:

We’re working with Sony to finalize an updated contract designed to improve the Facebook integration on PlayStation. While these discussions are in progress, Facebook features will not be available on PlayStation 4. We hope to bring these features back as soon as our teams reach agreement.

Evidenced by the above statement, there currently exists no word on how long it may take for Facebook and Sony to reach an agreement. Hopefully, the wait won’t be too lengthy.

Though it may not seem like much to some, Facebook’s integration on the PlayStation 4 was nothing to scoff at. In addition to sharing screenshots and gameplay clips, PS4 players could broadcast live on Facebook and import their profile picture from the social media site onto their PS4 account. It also allowed PS4 users to find their Facebook friends on the PSN without knowing their PSN IDs. In essence, such integration provided a convenience to a wide variety of users.

Should Facebook remain disconnected from the PS4, the console won’t be the only PlayStation platform to have had the functionality removed. In early 2016, both PS3 and PS Vita lost Facebook support.

