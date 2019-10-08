As previously promised, PlayStation 4 System Software Update 7.00 officially went live on the platform a few hours ago. The console’s latest major update clocks in at exactly 469.7MB, bringing with it a host of new features. Arguably, changes to Party Chat serves as the star of the show. Having eight friends in one group for voice chat used to be the norm. Now, however, the 7.00 update is increasing the number to 16. In addition, the new update introduces the chat transcription feature, allowing players to use PS4 Second Screen to convert voice chat into text.

Remote Play has received its fair share of alterations, as well. Android devices running on at least version 5.0 are now able to support the PS4’s Remote Play feature, which was previously only enabled through PC, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, Apple devices, and the Sony Xperia phones.

The notes for System Software Update 7.00 are listed below:

The maximum number of people who can join a party has been increased from 8 to 16.

Chat transcription has been added, and accessibility has been improved.While in a party, use (PS4 Second Screen) on your smartphone or other mobile device to convert party voice chat to text, or to enter text to have it read aloud to other party members.This feature works only in English and is available only on PS4 systems sold in certain regions.

Network connectivity has been improved.

Audio quality of voice chat has been improved.

Remote Play can now be used on more devices. Besides Xperia™ devices, Remote Play can now be used on other smartphones and tablets running Android™ 5.0 or higher2. Download (PS4 Remote Play) from Google Play to use this feature. Additionally, for mobile devices running Android 10, you can now connect a DualShock 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play2.

When using Remote Play on an iPhone or iPad, you can now do the following things. Select(Settings) on the Remote Play screen to switch to these settings.

iPhone or iPad: The controller can now be displayed at all times.

iPhone: You can now lock the screen orientation.

You can now use a DualShock 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Update to the following OS to use this feature.

iOS 13

iPadOS 13

macOS Catalina

Some features, such as the touch pad and the vibration function, may not be available on the iPhone and iPad.

With this console generation winding down, it’s difficult to discern how else Sony may improve upon the PS4’s software in the months and years ahead. Even after the PlayStation 5’s newly confirmed holiday 2020 launch, the PS4 is bound to receive support for quite some time. In fact, PS3’s Update 4.84 went live this past February. Update 4.85 launched just a few weeks ago, offering improvements to the overall system performance.

[Source via Wccftech]