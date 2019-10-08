With the PSVR’s third birthday approaching on October 13th, Sony has decided to celebrate the platform by giving players a huge selection of discounted games. The PSVR Anniversary Sale is live on the PlayStation Store right now, with up to 70% off major titles on the platform. These include discounts on games like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Creed: Rise to Glory, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and Batman: Arkham VR.

PSVR has come a long way since its launch in 2016, bringing players a wide variety of experiences. And the user experience will only improve from here as developers hone in on their craft. We know that with the release of the PS5, which will be launching Holiday 2020, we won’t be getting a PSVR2, at least immediately, but the upcoming console will support the current headset. And with games like Concrete Genie out today and Marvel’s Iron Man VR still in the pipeline, the platform still shows promise of strength in the future.

Right now, you can enjoy the PSVR’s hottest games without breaking the bank. The full list of discounted titles can be found below.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $29.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – $50.99

Along Together – $5.99

Apocalypse Rider – $2.49

Apollo 11 VR – $5.99

Blasters of The Universe – $5.99

Borderlands 2 VR – $24.99

BoxVR – $20.99

Bravo Team – $9.99

Carnival Games VR – $4.99

Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure – $3.99

Castlestorm VR Edition – $5.99

Catlateral Damage – $2.49

Creed: Rise to Glory – $14.99

Detached – $9.99

Dick Wilde – $5.99

Dick Wilde 2 – $9.99

DOOM VFR – $14.99

DriveClub VR – $5.99

Drone Striker – $4.99

Eagle Flight – $5.99

Electronauts – $9.99

Evasion – $7.99

Floor Plan – $2.99

Guns’n’stories: Bulletproof VR – $9.99

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 1st Stage – $7.49

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 2nd Stage – $7.49

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 3rd Stage – $7.49

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live Season Pass – $19.99

Hyper Void Complete – $6.99

I’m Hungry – $11.89

Infinite Minigolf – $7.49

Killing Floor: Incursion – $9.99

Mars Alive – $11.89

Mervils: A VR Adventure – $5.99

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams – $9.99

NBA 2KVR Experience – $3.74

One Piece Grand Cruise – $4.99

Out of Ammo – $7.49

Paper Dolls – $11.89

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – $29.99

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $29.99

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Bundle – $44.99

Pinball Fx2 VR – $7.49Pinball Fx2 VR– Universal Classics Pinball – $9.99

Pinball Fx2 VR: Season 1 Pack – $12.49

PlayStation VR Worlds – $7.49

Raw Data VR (NA) – $15.99

Red Matter – $17.49

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $14.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition – $24.99

Space Junkies – $9.99

Sprint Vector – $14.99

Star Trek Bridge Crew + TNG DLC Bundle – $17.99

Stunt Kite Masters – $0.99

Superhot Mind Is Software Bundle (Bundle) – $19.99

Superhot VR – $14.99

Telefrag VR – $17.49

The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure – $19.79

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $21.59

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution – $4.99

The Rabbit Hole – $2.49

The Solus Project – $9.99

Theseus VR – $4.99

Titanic VR – $9.99

Unearthing Mars – $4.49

Unearthing Mars 2: The Ancient War – $9.99

Viking Days – $2.49

Virry VR – $3.99

Virry VR: Wild Bundle – $9.99

Virry VR: Wild Encounters – $7.99

Werewolves Within – $5.99

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot – $9.99

