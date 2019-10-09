Code Vein’s vampiric adventure is already out in the wild, but the horror is not over just yet. Bandai Namco Entertainment has plans to fully support the title with post-launch content, some of which will go live in an upcoming update. When the game’s Version 1.04 arrives later in the month, players will have access to new Halloween-themed items. Additionally, the new patch will bring with it a few quality of life changes.

In a post on the Bandai Namco website, the company outlined what fans should expect from Code Vein Version 1.04. Check out the list of upcoming items and changes below:

Character creation

Adding new creation accessories, color pallets and face paints featuring Halloween.

Adding a new function for hair parts that allows to use as left-right symmetry.

Exploration

Allowing to change partners at Mistle from the beginning.

Adding a new function to lock the map direction.

Adding a new function to turn off conversations during exploration.

Adding pop-up messages while getting abnormal conditions.

Changing the trigger conditions for “the Trial of Blood.”

Allowing to drain ichor from the sandbag during training.”

According to the post, the update’s release is currently scheduled for some time at the end of October. When the time comes, more details will be shared online. With this in mind, it’s hard to discern whether everything included in Version 1.04 is listed above, or if Bandai Namco is keeping a few surprises close to the chest.

Code Vein launched late last month on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One, offering up an anime-inspired experience, complete with post-apocalyptic madness and an intriguing combat system. Generally favorable, though middling, reviews of the game suggest it isn’t for everyone. However, like a slew of other Bandai Namco-published titles, it’s likely finding its niche audience. Our review of Code Vein awarded it an 8 out of 10, lauding the game for its detailed class system, customization options, and more.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via GamingBolt]