Kojima Productions is Taking Death Stranding on a ‘World Strand Tour’

Just over a month ago, Hideo Kojima expressed a desire to host a launch event for Death Stranding. Since launch events are now “passé,” he said, such a celebration seemed unlikely. Well, as he often does, Kojima is switching up the formula, adding his own spin to a tried and true tradition. Kojima Productions has just announced plans to take Death Stranding on a “World Strand Tour.” Goodbye, launch parties! Hello, launch tours?

The tour will officially kick off later this month on October 30th, a mere week or so before the game’s worldwide release. At the time of writing, Kojima and Co. are scheduled to appear at a total of nine cities during the tour. Whether more “World Strand Tour” stops will be added at a later date remains to be seen. For now, the only publicly known details about the tour come from the following post on Kojima Productions’ Twitter page:

Since the above constitute the only bits of information, this announcement raises myriad questions. Chief among them is what exactly the tour will entail. Will each stop serve as a mini-convention of sorts? Might fans get hands-on time with the game ahead of launch? We should know for sure in the coming weeks.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 early next month on November 8th. It will release alongside a Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro, complete with a BB’s Pod-inspired DualShock 4. On November 12th, publisher Titan Books plans to launch The Art of Death Stranding for $39.95.