Capcom has done an incredible job of supporting Monster Hunter: World since its release in January 2018. Most recently, we saw its Iceborne expansion, which took players to the chilly Hoarfrost Reach region, introducing new story, monsters, and a slew of content. And now, there’s even more coming with updates 11.00 and 11.01. These two patches will go live tomorrow, October 10, 2019, adding a new deadly monster, another new region, and lots of bug fixes.

Below, you can check out the expansions third developer diary, featuring Iceborne’s producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Executive Director and Art Director Kaname Fujioka, and Director Daisuke Ichihara. In it, they take a deep dive into the expansion’s latest update.

You can find patch notes for both updates below. Keep in mind, items marked with an asterisk are for Iceborne players only:

Update 11.00 Patch Notes

Update 11.01 Patch Notes

Adjustments have been made to make the Guiding Lands easier to play.

Future updates will feature more adjustments to make it easier to play.

Adjustment 1: Region Level change fluctuation adjusted In the Guiding Lands, you can obtain different materials at each level, so adjustments have been made to how levels increase/decrease to make it easier to explore. Region Level 1 – 2: No changes Region Level 3 – 6: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 2 did before the update Region Level 7: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 3 did before the update



Adjustment 2: Adjusted the drop rate of special tracks obtained from monsters in the Guiding Lands Unanalyzed special tracks are now easier to obtain, making it easier to lure out specific monsters and control your region levels.

They are also now guaranteed upon capturing a monster, or carving from the monster’s body or broken part.



Adjustment 3: Region levels can now be fixed Settings have been added so that region levels will not fluctuate, and you can explore the Guiding Lands freely with fixed levels.Fixed region levels are applied per player even during multiplayer.If you set region levels to fixed, your own region levels will not fluctuate whether you’re the quest leader or just joining another player’s quest. You can fix region levels at the quest board when you select the Guiding Lands.



Adjustment 4: Expedition Objective added to fixed region play

Added a “Fixed Region” parameter that can be set when departing to the Guiding Lands, or used as search criteria.

Use this setting when you want to let players know you’re exploring with fixed levels, or if you want to search for expeditions using fixed levels. This parameter will not fix region levels. For instructions how to fix region levels, please see Adjustment 3. Adjustment 5: Locating monsters in the Guiding Lands will no longer affect region level The design of the Guiding Lands has been changed, as region level changing upon discovering a monster in the locale had an unintended effect.

Following the launch of Iceborne, Monster Hunter: World reached an impressive 14 million copies shipped, keeping the ball rolling as Capcom’s best-selling game of all time. What do you think of the game’s latest updates? Will you be jumping into Monster Hunter: World Iceborne to give these new features a try?

[Source: Capcom]