Capcom has done an incredible job of supporting Monster Hunter: World since its release in January 2018. Most recently, we saw its Iceborne expansion, which took players to the chilly Hoarfrost Reach region, introducing new story, monsters, and a slew of content. And now, there’s even more coming with updates 11.00 and 11.01. These two patches will go live tomorrow, October 10, 2019, adding a new deadly monster, another new region, and lots of bug fixes.
Below, you can check out the expansions third developer diary, featuring Iceborne’s producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Executive Director and Art Director Kaname Fujioka, and Director Daisuke Ichihara. In it, they take a deep dive into the expansion’s latest update.
You can find patch notes for both updates below. Keep in mind, items marked with an asterisk are for Iceborne players only:
Update 11.00 Patch Notes
- New monster added. *
- Cutscene that unlocks the Volcanic Region in the Guiding Lands added. *
- Weapon augmentation and custom upgrades expanded. *
- New weapon trees, armor, and skills added. *
- You can now make your room public to other players. *
You can change these settings from the start menu and selecting Communication, then Your Room, or by speaking to the Housekeeper in your room and selecting Room.
- Room-exclusive chat tab added. *
- Music player for changing the music in your room added. *
- New interactable decor added to your room in Seliana. *
- New rewards added for the Tailraider Safari when they explore the Guiding Lands. *
- Customization options added for squad cards.
- Forgeable layered armor lineup added. *
- Monster spawn rates in the Guiding Lands adjusted. *
- Monsters that are lured out in the Guiding Lands will automatically be tracked by the scoutflies. *
- Target monster in the Guiding Lands will now appear in the log. *
- When a monster is lured out in the Guiding Lands, monsters already present will not leave as easily. *
- Kinsects can now be added to the wishlist.
- Setting for your Seliana room’s privacy added to the Gathering Hub’s welcome message. *
- Fixed an issue where daily skills would change when a voucher or gourmet voucher is used.
- Fixed an issue with the “The Leaf Boat” observation request’s “Riding on a leaf” condition, where the request would not be considered complete in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Bowgun’s Wyvernsnipe and the Light Bowgun’s Wyvernblast Counter would be obstructed by Velkhana’s ice wall when on top of it.
- Fixed an issue where Squad join requests would be automatically approved in certain situations even when the settings are set to manual.
- Fixed an issue where unnecessary effects would appear in certain areas of the Guiding Lands.
- Overall movement routes for Raider Ride have been tweaked as they would be trapped in certain areas of locales.
- Fixed an issue where the Frostcraft’s gauge would be consumed but the effect would not trigger on the additional hits from the Long Sword’s Spirit Helm Breaker and Hunting Horn’s Performance attacks.
- Fixed an issue with Long Sword’s Uragaan Mod, where Tempered Blastscale was listed as an upgrade material instead of Tempered Scute.
- Adjusted the brightness of the screen when flash pods and Flashflies are used.
- Other minute balance tweaks and minor bugs have been fixed.
Update 11.01 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where if graphic settings were set to Prioritize Resolution, the effective range for taking pictures with the Surveyor Set would become smaller.
- Fixed an issue where Glavenus would not get caught in traps set by the player.
- Fixed an issue that occurred in certain languages at the update notice screen.
- Fixed an issue where data would not finish loading properly and players would lose control of the game when viewing rankings of certain quests.
- Adjustments have been made to make the Guiding Lands easier to play. For more details click here.
- Fixed an issue where if the scoutfly level is at level 3 and a monster is near death, the icon would not display correctly on the map.
- Fixed an issue where Palicoes would move to incorrect places.
- Other minute balance tweaks and minor bugs have been fixed.
Adjustments have been made to make the Guiding Lands easier to play.
Future updates will feature more adjustments to make it easier to play.
Adjustment 1: Region Level change fluctuation adjusted
- In the Guiding Lands, you can obtain different materials at each level, so adjustments have been made to how levels increase/decrease to make it easier to explore.
- Region Level 1 – 2: No changes
- Region Level 3 – 6: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 2 did before the update
- Region Level 7: Fluctuates at the same rate as region level 3 did before the update
- In the Guiding Lands, you can obtain different materials at each level, so adjustments have been made to how levels increase/decrease to make it easier to explore.
Adjustment 2: Adjusted the drop rate of special tracks obtained from monsters in the Guiding Lands
- Unanalyzed special tracks are now easier to obtain, making it easier to lure out specific monsters and control your region levels.
They are also now guaranteed upon capturing a monster, or carving from the monster’s body or broken part.
- Unanalyzed special tracks are now easier to obtain, making it easier to lure out specific monsters and control your region levels.
Adjustment 3: Region levels can now be fixed
- Settings have been added so that region levels will not fluctuate, and you can explore the Guiding Lands freely with fixed levels.Fixed region levels are applied per player even during multiplayer.If you set region levels to fixed, your own region levels will not fluctuate whether you're the quest leader or just joining another player's quest.

- You can fix region levels at the quest board when you select the Guiding Lands.
- You can fix region levels at the quest board when you select the Guiding Lands.
- Settings have been added so that region levels will not fluctuate, and you can explore the Guiding Lands freely with fixed levels.Fixed region levels are applied per player even during multiplayer.If you set region levels to fixed, your own region levels will not fluctuate whether you’re the quest leader or just joining another player’s quest.
Adjustment 4: Expedition Objective added to fixed region play
- Added a “Fixed Region” parameter that can be set when departing to the Guiding Lands, or used as search criteria.
Use this setting when you want to let players know you’re exploring with fixed levels, or if you want to search for expeditions using fixed levels.
- This parameter will not fix region levels.
- For instructions how to fix region levels, please see Adjustment 3.
Adjustment 5: Locating monsters in the Guiding Lands will no longer affect region level
- The design of the Guiding Lands has been changed, as region level changing upon discovering a monster in the locale had an unintended effect.
Following the launch of Iceborne, Monster Hunter: World reached an impressive 14 million copies shipped, keeping the ball rolling as Capcom’s best-selling game of all time. What do you think of the game’s latest updates? Will you be jumping into Monster Hunter: World Iceborne to give these new features a try?
