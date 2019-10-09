Ubisoft Massive has finally unveiled when The Division 2’s Episode 2 story content will go live. Year 1 Pass holders can get their hands on “Episode 2 — Pentagon: The Last Castle” on October 15th. The content will become available to other players on October 22nd. In announcing next week’s release, Ubisoft also unveiled a new trailer.

See the video below to learn what the Division Agents will find themselves up against in Pentagon: The Last Castle:

Episode 2 is launching with The Division 2’s Title Update 6, which additionally introduces a brand-new Conflict PvP mode and a host of game improvements. These gameplay changes and the Conflict PvP mode will be available to everyone on October 15th.

“Episode 2 — Pentagon: The Last Castle” will feature two new main missions, a new Specialization, and more. Everything players should expect to see in the Episode content is listed as follows:

Two New Main Missions

At the beginning of Episode 2, players will investigate a transmission from a fellow Agent scouting the Pentagon for the perfusion bioreactor. Securing the bioreactor would allow Agents to replicate the antiviral samples recovered at Tidal Basin. Agents must navigate flood damage and Black Tusk forces to take back The Last Castle. After securing their safe house, players will be able to access the two replayable main missions of Episode 2.

First Main Mission – Pentagon: Agents will discover the location of the perfusion bioreactor inside the Pentagon’s underground research facility. The Black Tusk have already infiltrated the lab and are attempting to extract the reactor.

New “Technician” Specialization: Effective October 15th, Year 1 pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers will instantly unlock the Technician Specialization. Players who do not own the Year 1 pass can unlock the specialization by completing a series of objectives. Additional rewards, including a signature weapon skin, are also available once the specialization is unlocked. The latest specialization includes:

Signature Weapon: P-017 Launcher – a multi-missile launcher. Agents can lock-on and hit up to six enemies (depending on available ammo). With a simple push of a button, six missiles are unleashed to seek out their targets.

Maxim 9 Skill Variant: Artificer Hive

Artificer Hive Grenade Mod: EMP Grenade

Classified Assignments (Exclusive only to Year 1 Pass holders and UPLAY+ subscribers): Agents can take on two new Classified Assignments at a Boathouse and Embassy.

Marina: Outcasts have been moving weapons and supplies into a boathouse on the Potomac River, which was used as a transport depot during the outbreak to move assets to the Potomac Center and Roosevelt Island. Agents must investigate and seize all the weapons they can find.

Here’s what else Ubisoft has in store for The Division 2’s Title Update 6:

Major Fixes and Improvements

Targeted Loot

Named Items overhauled

Crafting Changes

Recalibration Changes

Filled Brands

Inventory Management 2.0

Increased stash space

Rebalance of talents and weapons

Dark Zone Server Transfers

Updated Thieves’ Den Vendor

Dark Zone Supply Drops Changes

Occupied Dark Zone Ambushes

Normalization in Dark Zone changes

Conflict: Loadout Selection during map voting

Bonus armor visualization increased

Conflict: End of Match Rewards changes

Stored tutorials

New Conflict PvP Mode

The new Team Elimination PvP mode pits two teams of four into a best-of-seven round battle in D.C. Rounds will end once an entire team has been eliminated or time has expired. Team Elimination provides a teamwork focused tactical experience for players. Team Elimination takes effect on October 15th.

New map: The “Wharf”

The new map ‘Wharf’ is on par with previous PvP maps in terms of size and takes players to an abandoned fishing harbor. It offers tactical gameplay opportunities, through flanking routes and raised positions.

Free Weekend

Players who did not have a chance to play The Division 2 yet will have the opportunity to try the game for free between October 17th to October 20th. In addition Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be on sale later this month, allowing players to continue the adventure at a discounted price. Those who purchase the game after the Free Weekend will keep their progression.

As noted in the “Free Weekend” bit above, Ubisoft plans to have a sale on the sequel sometime later in the month. However, those who want to hop into the experience for a lower price can do so now. At the time of writing, The Division 2 is still available on Amazon for $20. The same is true for Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered.