Marvel’s Spider-Man already has plenty of figurines on the market, but an upcoming piece from S.H. Figuarts may be a step above the rest. And this is solely based on the suit Spidey dons for the statue–the black and yellow Anti-Ock Suit. While the S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man Anti-Ock Suit Figure is exclusive in Japan as a Bandai Premium item, international shipping will be available. The figure costs 6,600 Yen, which translates to just over $60 USD. Preorders will go live online on Friday, October 11th via the Bandai Spirits website. Shipping is scheduled to begin on an unspecified date in March 2020.

The Anti-Ock attire is what the hero equips near the game’s end, while taking on his former mentor, Otto Octavius. From the looks of it, S.H. Figuarts perfectly captured the suit’s detail, from the fine lines of the black armored suit to its stunning yellow highlights.

Accessories for the figure will be packaged to compliment the suit, including web effects, interchangeable hands, and pieces that connect the webslinger to the Tamashii Stages.

For a closer look at S.H. Figuarts’ Anti-Ock Suit figure, check out the image gallery below:

S.H. Figuarts Unveils Stunning Marvels Spider-Man Anti-Ock Suit Figure

As noted above, fans have the choice of a number of other figures inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man. Earlier this year, the Marvel Gallery PVC line added Insomniac’s depiction of the hero to its collection. In December, Diamond Select Toys will release a Spidey figure of its own, priced at $29.99. Plus, sometime this fall Sideshow and Hot Toys are set to launch an incredibly detailed $250 statue.

[Source: S.H. Figuarts via The Toyark]