Gearbox Software recently deployed a new Borderlands 3 hotfix across all platforms, making a number of adjustments to Vault Hunters and weapons alongside fixing some bugs.

Patch notes are as follows:

VAULT HUNTER ADJUSTMENTS

Amara

We addressed a concern that Alacrity was only rewarding players one point worth of bonuses even if the player put in more than one point. In addition, we wanted Phasegrasp to be more accessible to all weapon types and play styles, so we doubled the range to grasp an enemy.

Putting points into Alacrity now awards a reload speed bonus per rank

Phasegrasp can now be used on targets further away and the cooldown is now instantly returned if a player misses

Moze

The Bloodletter class mod was creating some overwhelming synergies for Moze so we increased the delay and decreased the recharge rate of the shield to compensate. This should help encourage the intended use of this class mod, which is to heal shields manually, not automatically. Means of Destruction’s re-trigger delay was adjusted again because the change limited other builds beyond creating infinite grenades. The infinite grenade bug will be addressed in a future patch but we wanted to enable other builds that use Means of Destruction so we dramatically reduced the re-trigger delay to a reasonable number.

Bloodletter Class Mod: Increased the Recharge Delay by 150%, reduced the Recharge Rate by 50%

Addressed a reported bug with Close the Distance so the Action Skill Augment will now deal the intended Shock Damage

Means of Destruction now has a re-trigger delay of 0.3 seconds

FL4K

The Leave No Trace change last week to FL4K was to forcefully inject the functionality of a cooldown into the ability. However, the value that was added was never the intended the value. We dramatically lowered it to retain the promise of the ability but with a cooldown that still allows players to gain ammo without dramatically removing a core aspect of a weapon’s gameplay loop.

Leave No Trace now has a re-trigger delay set to 0.3 seconds

Zane

Death Follows Close will correctly update several Kill Skills after unlocking this ability

WEAPON HOTFIXES

The Lob’s projectile tick damage is now 60% of base damage (up from 20%) and projectile speed decelerates faster to increase chances of hitting the same target multiple times

Creeping Death damage increased by 200%

Carrier damage increased by 60%

Gunerang damage increased by 20%

All Sniper Rifle Zoom Levels have been slightly reduced

Long scopes on Jakobs, Children of the Vault, and DAHL Assault Rifles have also been slightly reduced

Anointed Parts:

– When Zane swaps positions with his Digi-Clone, the damage gained is increased to 130% (up from 75%)

– When FL4K hits a target with Rakks, the target now takes 100% increased damage (up from 50%)

– The Anointed part “Increased damage vs Badasses” no longer heals the player and now correctly adds bonus damage to Badass enemies

BUG FIXES

Pain, Terror, and Agonizer 9000 have been adjusted to have an increased chance to drop higher quality loot

Addressed a reported bug with Dynasty Diner that could potentially halt mission progress for some players

Addressed a reported concern that some players fell through the floors in various boss arenas

Modified enemy spawn level discrepancies reported in the later parts of the campaign

We noticed that some enemies were spawning at lower levels than expected in the later parts of the campaign. Players should no longer see enemies that are dramatically lower levels than other nearby enemies in certain areas.

For more on Borderlands 3, check out our hub.

[Source: Borderlands]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.